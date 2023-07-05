DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been nearly a decade since buyers could purchase legal marijuana in Colorado, and the legalization campaign promise of fewer marijuana crimes has come true as Denver marijuana crime dropped by 200%.

Voters approved a ballot initiative for legal recreational marijuana in 2012, with sales beginning in 2014 after the state crafted a regulatory framework. The forces behind the legalization campaign said crime would go down, taxes would fund useful public programs and the new industry would unlock a multibillion-dollar economic force.

Marijuana-related crime has certainly dropped, according to the latest annual marijuana report from the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses. Along with analyses of sales and licensing numbers, the report shows a steep drop in the number of marijuana-related crimes recorded in Denver since legalization.

In 2014, the year of the first legal marijuana sales, there were 788 industry and non-industry-related marijuana crimes recorded in Denver. Last year, there were 263. Marijuana-related crime now accounts for less than 1% of Denver’s reported crime.

Vehicle-related crimes have also dropped, largely as a result of the ride-sharing services that became popular in the mid-2010s. Though 2022 was a record year for positive roadside THC tests, the city acknowledges these tests do not accurately how many drivers are high on city streets.

There were 2,872 DUI/DUID arrests in 2014. Last year, there were 1,229, a 10-year record low.