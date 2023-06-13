DENVER (KDVR) — It costs a lot more for shelter in the Denver metro than it did a year ago, but at least a summer road trip is cheaper.

U.S. inflation rates remain stubbornly high as of Tuesday’s release of the latest Consumer Price Index data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In May 2023, the index was 4% higher than in the year before for the average U.S. city. So-called core inflation, which does not include volatile food and energy prices, was even higher at 5.3%.

In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro statistical area, inflation was slightly higher than the national rate at 5.1% for all items and 5.6% for core inflation.

It is mainly fuel prices that have gotten cheaper in the last year. Among all the categories and subcategories of consumer spending, only three fell in price in the last year — used cars and trucks, motor fuel and medical care. Motor fuel prices fell 17.4% over the last year, while used cars and trucks fell 3.2%.

Everything else has gotten more expensive to one degree or another.

At the top of the list are energy services, such as utility gas and electricity. Energy services rose 2.4%, higher than anything else on Denver’s spending index.

The second-highest item hits Coloradans where they live. Rent rose by 11.1% over the last year, higher than anything except household energy costs.