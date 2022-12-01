DENVER (KDVR) — A picture is emerging of Colorado’s street-level fentanyl dealing.

Colorado’s new fentanyl-specific laws are used often, according to the Colorado judicial branch case records. The law went into effect on July 1. Since then, law enforcement agencies have brought 742 cases into court. This total includes 367 felony cases, about two and a half new felony fentanyl cases per day.

The overwhelming majority of the recent fentanyl felonies are charged against white Coloradans, but Black Coloradans are disproportionately represented.

Of the 367 felony fentanyl cases, 321 were charged against white defendants – about 87%. Twenty-eight were charged against Black defendants or 8%. African-Americans are 4.7% of Colorado’s population.

The bulk of fentanyl felonies are being charged against adults over the age of 25.

About 13% of the cases involve defendants under 25. Just over 63% of the charges are against defendants between the ages of 25 and 39.

Defendants are about two-thirds male and one-third female.

The Colorado legislature passed a law in 2019 that made possession of fewer than four grams of illegal drugs a misdemeanor rather than a felony. Afterward, the state’s fentanyl-related overdoses skyrocketed.

Lawmakers acknowledged that the synthetic opioid fentanyl needs different laws considering its deadliness. In May, they passed a new law that makes it a class four felony to possess between one and four grams of fentanyl. Class 4 felonies include sexual assault, manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and identity theft which are punishable by fines of $2,000 to $500,000 and two to six years in prison.

Anything less than a gram is still a misdemeanor.