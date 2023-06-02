DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans are trying to make a dollar on basketball more than any other sport.

It’s been three years since Colorado legalized sports gambling. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that states may make their own laws about sports betting, which had previously been federally illegal.

It has taken little time for Colorado to become one of the nation’s most gambling-friendly states. Since it legalized sports betting in 2020, Colorado has grown to have the nation’s seventh-highest total money wagered – over $9 billion in just two years, according to Sportsbook Review.

Betting has risen quickly. Colorado went from $2.9 billion wagered in 2021 to $4.1 billion in 2022. The state now has the most legal sports books in the U.S. with 26 overall.

The Denver Nuggets first championship win on Thursday night likely made a lot of Coloradans happy for more than just the win. By far, Coloradans prefer betting on basketball to any other sport. In the last three years, Coloradans have wagered just under $3 billion in total on basketball.

Coloradans bet over $1 billion more on NBA basketball than they do on the National Football League, which has been the second most bet-upon sport with $1.9 billion in wagers over the last three years.

Major League Baseball is the third most bet-upon sport with $1.2 billion overall, followed by NCAA basketball with $792 million.