DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s natural resources could help Ukraine in the long-term if not the short, according to a local expert.

The situation in Ukraine is only one of many to come, according to John Harpole, founder and president of natural gas brokerage firm Mercator Energy and board member of the Colorado Oil and Gas Association. If it is, he said Colorado can play a large role in relief if legislators prioritize energy independence from Russia instead of climate change goals.

Colorado is currently sitting on enough natural gas to keep Europe out of Putin’s pocket, he said.

Harpole said he’d seen the situation in Ukraine brewing over the last 20 years as Russia’s natural gas supply and reserves deepened. At the same time, to meet its environmental goals, Europe cut fossil fuel use and failed to embrace hydraulic fracturing to the same extent as the U.S.

“The big issue for me, even before the Ukrainian invasion, was that the EU was over-reliant on renewables, under reliant on hydrocarbons, and they retired or closed their nuclear and coal plants prematurely,” Harpole said. “And I think they realize that also. Honestly, if you look at Germany’s mix of supply for electric generation versus the U.S. mix, we are greener now than Germany ever could be. Because they’ve got to keep coal plants on that they didn’t want to just a month ago.”

Harper said there are enough natural gas reserves in Colorado to fill NATO’s demand for 20 years and to supply 30% of Europe’s natural gas demand. Colorado laws, however, keep the state from pumping the bulk of it. Colorado lawmakers put a law in place in 2019 that keeps rigs from drilling closer than 2,000 feet from any building – blocking off access to as much as 70% of that natural gas.

Harpole points to neighboring energy-producing states as proof the rule hampers natural gas development.

“In 2020, there were only 44 rigs running in New Mexico,” he said. “But New Mexico operators were able to respond to the higher prices. They have 94 rigs running now. In Texas in 2020 there were running 105 rigs, now they’re running 308. And yet we’re laying stagnant at 12 rigs here in Colorado.”

Harpole said the permitting speed for natural gas wells has slowed to a crawl. Usually, the state permitted around 40 per month. Since January 2021, though, there have been only five permits granted.

Still, other Colorado leaders are less concerned about long-term warfare than Harpole and focus more on the immediate problems of gas prices in Europe and the U.S. It would take four years to build the natural gas capacity Harpole wants.

Danny Katz, executive director of the Colorado Public Interest Group, said the Ukraine invasion simply highlights why Colorado should move further away from fossil fuels.

“Many of the ideas to expand fossil fuel infrastructure now won’t have any short-term impacts on current gas shortages in Europe or gas prices in America,” he wrote in an email. “But it would lengthen our dependence on fossil fuels. That’s not the direction we should go.”