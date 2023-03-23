DENVER (KDVR) — Thirty dollars an hour is officially “low income” in Denver, according to the latest Denver Department of Housing Stability information.

The new income limits come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. The limits mean anyone making less than a certain percentage of the area’s median income can get subsidized housing of some kind.

Denver has planned to deepen subsidized housing offerings for those making 80% of the area’s median income or less. In Denver, this is $62,600 a year — almost exactly $30 an hour for a full-time worker.

The chart below gives HUD’s ranges for Denver income levels by household size.

% Area median income1-person household2-person household3-person household4-person household5-person household6-person household
120%$98,450$112,500$126,600$140,650$151,900$163,150
115%$94,415$107,780$121,325$135,470$145,590$156,400
100%$82,100$93,800$105,500$117,800$126,600$136,000
95%$77,995$89,110$100,225$111,910$120,270$129,200
90%$73,890$84,420$94,950$106,020$113,940$122,400
80% – “low income”$62,600$71,550$80,500$89,400$96,600$103,750
70%$57,470$65,660$73,850$82,460$88,620$95,200
65%$53,365$60,970$68,575$76,570$82,290$88,400
60%$49,260$56,280$63,300$70,680$75,960$81,600
50% “very low income”$41,050$46,900$52,750$58,600$63,300$68,000
30% “extremely low income”$24,650$28,150$31,650$35,150$38,000$40,800
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development income range for Denver