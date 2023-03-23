DENVER (KDVR) — Thirty dollars an hour is officially “low income” in Denver, according to the latest Denver Department of Housing Stability information.

The new income limits come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. The limits mean anyone making less than a certain percentage of the area’s median income can get subsidized housing of some kind.

Denver has planned to deepen subsidized housing offerings for those making 80% of the area’s median income or less. In Denver, this is $62,600 a year — almost exactly $30 an hour for a full-time worker.

The chart below gives HUD’s ranges for Denver income levels by household size.

% Area median income 1-person household 2-person household 3-person household 4-person household 5-person household 6-person household 120% $98,450 $112,500 $126,600 $140,650 $151,900 $163,150 115% $94,415 $107,780 $121,325 $135,470 $145,590 $156,400 100% $82,100 $93,800 $105,500 $117,800 $126,600 $136,000 95% $77,995 $89,110 $100,225 $111,910 $120,270 $129,200 90% $73,890 $84,420 $94,950 $106,020 $113,940 $122,400 80% – “low income” $62,600 $71,550 $80,500 $89,400 $96,600 $103,750 70% $57,470 $65,660 $73,850 $82,460 $88,620 $95,200 65% $53,365 $60,970 $68,575 $76,570 $82,290 $88,400 60% $49,260 $56,280 $63,300 $70,680 $75,960 $81,600 50% “very low income” $41,050 $46,900 $52,750 $58,600 $63,300 $68,000 30% “extremely low income” $24,650 $28,150 $31,650 $35,150 $38,000 $40,800 U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development income range for Denver