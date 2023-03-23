DENVER (KDVR) — Thirty dollars an hour is officially “low income” in Denver, according to the latest Denver Department of Housing Stability information.
The new income limits come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. The limits mean anyone making less than a certain percentage of the area’s median income can get subsidized housing of some kind.
Denver has planned to deepen subsidized housing offerings for those making 80% of the area’s median income or less. In Denver, this is $62,600 a year — almost exactly $30 an hour for a full-time worker.
The chart below gives HUD’s ranges for Denver income levels by household size.
|% Area median income
|1-person household
|2-person household
|3-person household
|4-person household
|5-person household
|6-person household
|120%
|$98,450
|$112,500
|$126,600
|$140,650
|$151,900
|$163,150
|115%
|$94,415
|$107,780
|$121,325
|$135,470
|$145,590
|$156,400
|100%
|$82,100
|$93,800
|$105,500
|$117,800
|$126,600
|$136,000
|95%
|$77,995
|$89,110
|$100,225
|$111,910
|$120,270
|$129,200
|90%
|$73,890
|$84,420
|$94,950
|$106,020
|$113,940
|$122,400
|80% – “low income”
|$62,600
|$71,550
|$80,500
|$89,400
|$96,600
|$103,750
|70%
|$57,470
|$65,660
|$73,850
|$82,460
|$88,620
|$95,200
|65%
|$53,365
|$60,970
|$68,575
|$76,570
|$82,290
|$88,400
|60%
|$49,260
|$56,280
|$63,300
|$70,680
|$75,960
|$81,600
|50% “very low income”
|$41,050
|$46,900
|$52,750
|$58,600
|$63,300
|$68,000
|30% “extremely low income”
|$24,650
|$28,150
|$31,650
|$35,150
|$38,000
|$40,800