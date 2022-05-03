DENVER (KDVR) — With the Supreme Court of the United States expected to overturn Roe v. Wade in the coming months, America is split between anti-abortion and abortion-rights supporters.

The split tends to follow political lines, and a Data Desk analysis found that laws ensuring abortion access broadly lineup with states that vote Democrat.

Data Desk also looked at a study from the Pew Research Center which showed that Coloradans tend to be more likely to be abortion-rights supporters than opponents.

According to Pew, 59% of Coloradans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, as opposed to 36% who believe it should be illegal in all or most cases.

This put Colorado at the nation’s 16th-highest level of acceptance for abortion.

The country ranges widely from state to state.

In Massachusetts, 74% of people believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. In contrast, nearly 59% of West Virginians believe it should be illegal in all or most cases.

Nationally, a plurality of the public has more moderate abortion attitudes than absolute ones.

According to Gallup, 46% of Americans in May 2021 believe there should be at least some limitations to abortions. The biggest slice of public attitudes says abortions should be legal but only under a few circumstances. Another 13% said they should be legal under most, but not all.

A third of Americans take a hardline position in favor, with 32% saying abortion should be legal under any circumstance. Another 19% say it should never be legal.