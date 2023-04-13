DENVER (KDVR) — There’s still plenty of time.

Health website The Fitness Tribe surveyed over 3,000 of its online users about the age each state’s user found themselves in peak physical condition. Generally, experts peg peak fitness between the ages of 20 and 35 for men and women.

Coloradans’ culture of fitness and outdoorsmanship seems to be paying off and prolonging that age. Coloradans said their peak fitness is 37 years old – three years above the national average of 34 years old.

Generally, it is the mountain states in which people are fitter later on. North Dakota has the nation’s highest age for peak physical fitness at 43 years old, while in Connecticut it happens at 41.

Among the mountain states, Wyoming has the youngest age of peak fitness at 21 years old, followed by Idaho at 28. In the rest, it ranges from 40 years old, Montana, to 34 years old, Utah.