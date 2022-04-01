DENVER (KDVR) — The U.S. labor force is rebounding, but certain jobs are still lagging far behind their pre-pandemic status.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest jobs report shows the country has regained most of the jobs it had before the COVID pandemic began in March 2020.

In February 2020, there were 152.5 million employed in nonfarm jobs. This March, there were 150.9 million, meaning the nation has 99% of the employment it had before the pandemic.

Not all those jobs have come back in equal numbers. COVID-related economic pressures, workforce changes, inflation and wage growth have each helped change the country’s employment picture.

Some industries have ended up more fully staffed than before. About 700,000 more people now work in professional and business services than in February 2020. About 600,000 more people work in transportation and warehousing.

Leisure and hospitality jobs, however, are far behind where they were.

There are still nearly 1.5 million leisure and hospitality jobs missing from employment rolls. Pandemic-related capacity restrictions cut millions of these jobs, and the inflation of the post-pandemic landscape sent lower-wage workers scrambling for higher-paying gigs.

According to another U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report, these workers are quitting their jobs at the highest rate. Leisure and hospitality workers had a 4.3% quit rate in February. Within that industry, food and accommodations workers had a 4.6% quit rate, the highest of any subsection. Retail trade was second highest with a 4% quit rate.