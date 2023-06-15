DENVER (KDVR) — Ukraine produced one of the biggest populations of refugees in the world in 2022, but few have landed in Colorado.

Last year set a global record for the number of refugees and asylum seekers fleeing disasters and conflicts in their home nations, according to a United Nations report.

“In 2022, the number of people forcibly displaced by persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations and events seriously disturbing public order grew by 21% standing at an estimated 108.4 million at the end of the year,” the report reads.

At the end of 2022, most of the people in refugee-like situations came from just 10 countries. Syria produced more than any other country, 6.5 million overall. Another 5.7 million came from Ukraine, 5.7 million from Afghanistan and 5.5 million from Venezuela.

The United States is the world’s largest taker of refugee and asylum applications, with over 730,000 registered in 2022. However, Colorado has not seen a heavy influx of Ukrainian refugees.

Between October 2020 and May 2023, Colorado welcomed a total of 28 Ukrainian refugees, according to records kept by the Refugee Processing Center.

In that time, Colorado has welcomed far more refugees from other countries. Most have come from Burma or Myanmar (332) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (299). These two countries account for nearly half of Colorado’s refugee intake in that time. Refugees from Afghanistan and Syria account for another quarter.