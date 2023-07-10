DENVER (KDVR) — More and more Colorado travelers are walking into Denver International Airport packing.

The U.S. Transportation Safety Administration released the latest batch of gun seizure data today, and numbers are climbing. Travelers are allowed to transport firearms on airlines but only if the weapons are declared and packed in checked baggage. Passengers who bring their weapons in their carryon luggage through security checkpoints face a civil penalty of up to $14,950.

In the first half of 2023, there were 93 firearms discovered in carryon luggage at Denver International Airport, up from 77 in the first half of last year. If the trend continues through the rest of the year as regularly, there may be a record of firearms discovered at DEN.

Last year was a record both nationally and at the Denver airport. Since 2018, there have been more and more firearms found at airport checkpoints each year except in 2020 when officials canceled travel in response to the COVID pandemic.

Last year, there were 156 firearms seized at Denver International Airport, up from 141 in 2021, 140 in 2019 and 126 in 2018. A similar trend happened nationally, with a peak of 6,543 weapons discovered nationally in 2022.