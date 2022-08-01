DENVER (KDVR) — The residents of most Colorado cities are being outbid by out-of-staters.

National real estate brokerage Redfin analyzed the budget filters of millions of home searches in the U.S. and found in many cities that soon-to-be transplants had higher budgets than locals. This is the case in most Colorado cities for the last five years, as wealthier coastal Americans have flocked to the Centennial State.

In Parker, out-of-staters had a housing budget 45% higher than locals.

Only Longmont had a higher budget outlook for locals, with a 31.2% higher budget than transplants. In Denver, Aurora and Lakewood, transplants have 12%, 2% and 14% higher housing budgets, respectively.