DENVER (KDVR) — Denver commands more tourism interest than it ever has, according to new figures from Visit Denver, and this includes the days before the COVID pandemic.

The COVID pandemic’s changes to public and private life had a profound impact on Denver’s downtown life and visitor counts. Offices emptied out and have yet to fill back up amid public outcry against rising crime and homelessness rates. As of 2022, downtown Denver only had half the foot traffic it had before the pandemic hit.

Whatever fears that Denver might lose its shine as a tourist destination, however, appear to be unfounded. There were 36.3 million visitors to Colorado’s capital in 2022, which is a 15% increase over 2021 and a new record according to Visit Denver, a marketing association contracted by the city. The number of overnight visitors rose even more, 20% year over year.

Economically, the visitation adds a lot to Colorado’s economy. Along with record visitations was record spending. Visitors to Denver generated $9.4 billion in tourism revenue in 2022, $8 billion of which came from overnight visitors.

A survey of visitors showed the top ten attractions are:

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater

The Denver Zoo

Downtown Aquarium

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Denver Botanic Gardens

Meow Wolf

The Colorado Rockies

The Denver Art Museum

The Denver Performing Arts Complex

Union Station

According to Visit Denver, people mostly came to Denver from California, Texas, Arizona, Florida and Kansas.