DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans with high-riding vehicles should be extra careful not to leave their car where a thief might have time and cover to steal the catalytic converter.

Both nationally and locally, catalytic converter thefts have spiked in the last three years. The City of Aurora alone saw a 1556% increase from 2019 to 2021. The uptick in thefts in Colorado, rising along with motor vehicle thefts in general, prompted lawmakers to pass laws ranging from funding for victims to increased penalties to making it more difficult to sell them.

In a tweet, Boulder Police Department listed the makes and models of vehicles that have been the most frequent targets of catalytic converter theft in that city.

These include:

Toyota Prius

Honda Pilot

Toyota Sequoia

Jeep Cherokee

Toyota Tundra

This tracks with the vehicles Carfax says are the most frequent targets in the Southwest, which includes Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Utah.

Vehicles with high ground clearances are the heaviest targets since thieves have easier access to the undercarriage where the catalytic converter is found. Trucks and SUVs are the most vulnerable for this reason.

Ford’s F-series trucks are the most frequent targets of catalytic converter theft, followed by Toyota Tundras and Tacomas and Chevy Silverados. Toyota Prius, Honda Accord, Ford Expedition, Honda CR-V, Mitsubishi Outlander and Ford Explorer complete the Carfax list.