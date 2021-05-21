The Mile High Shift halts one of Colorado’s busiest roadways

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver should be ready to absorb hundreds of thousands of extra vehicles on its city streets this weekend as a result of the Interstate 70 Mile High Shift.

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s Mile High Shift will close I-70 entirely between Washington Street and Interstate 270 from 10 p.m. on Friday, May 21 to 5 a.m. on Monday, May 24 as part of the highway renovation project. The project will move six lanes of I-70 from the existing viaduct to the future westbound lanes between Brighton and Colorado Boulevards.

This is far from just a minor and local inconvenience. This location is one of the busiest sections of one of Colorado’s busiest roadways during one of the busiest driving seasons.

Unsurprisingly, the two most heavily trafficked roads in Colorado are Interstate 25 and I-70.

CDOT has just under 3,300 traffic counters peppered throughout the state. One-third of annual average daily traffic counts go through those two freeways – 22% through I-25 and 10% through I-70.

Not only is I-70 itself the second-busiest road, but the stretch being closed for the weekend is its busiest section.

The three busiest sections of I-70 are in between Havana St. and I-25. The traffic counter in between Washington St. and I-270 has an average daily count of 181,000 vehicles.

There’s also the question of the gridlock that will happen from backed up traffic on either side of the I-70 closure or of north- and southbound I-25 traffic.

This chart shows the 50 busiest traffic counters in Colorado.

The bars in red represent I-70 counters. Every single one is the stretch of I-70 on either side of I-25.

I-25 traffic is another issue.

The single busiest traffic counter in the entire state is I-25/Fox St./38th Ave. This counter, just south of the I-70 intersection, counted nearly 300,000 daily vehicles in 2019.

In short, Denverites living near I-70 might consider taking a scooter instead of driving this weekend. The city is about to have some serious overflow.