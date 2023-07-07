DENVER (KDVR) — Taylor Swift could unintentionally accomplish in a weekend what years of public messaging has been unable to do – spike the now-free RTD rides, if only for a few nights.

Swift is playing July 14 and 15 at Denver’s Empower Field as part of her worldwide Eras Tour. The weekend promises not only a hefty boost to Denver hotels, bars and restaurants but likely some of the best public transit ridership numbers since the COVID pandemic began.

RTD has already posted an advisory expecting a larger than usual RTD turnout for the nights, plotting the best nearby stops for both bus and rail lines.

Media reports from a handful of major cities have documented public transportation numbers spiking during Swift’s shows. Atlanta’s Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) saw triple its normal ridership at stations near Swift’s concert venue. Philadelphia SEPTA transit system added late-night trains in its regional rail network to accommodate the jump in riders. Boston’s MBTA sold out of transit tickets.

Minneapolis’ Metro Transit said it had double the ridership of a normal Friday-Saturday for the lines taking fans to Swift’s venue.

Pittsburgh’s PRT’s light-rail system had nearly four times the average Friday/Saturday ridership. The Chicago Transit Authority said it provided the highest number of public transit rides since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

This would be a welcome boost for RTD, which saw its ridership crash during the COVID pandemic.

The ridership in August 2020 was around a third of the ridership of August 2019. Public transportation ridership nationwide is down about 30% from pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest estimates from the American Public Transportation Association.

Even with free rides, ridership is not fully recovering. Free RTD fares have nudged ridership numbers up but not to where they were, according to a report.

The number of weekday RTD riders increased 36% from August the year before, then dropped slightly in September. Even with the boost, ridership in August 2022 was still around half what it was in 2019. S&P Global Ratings forecasts that RTD ridership will only be 75% of its prepandemic levels even by 2025.