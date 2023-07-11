DENVER (KDVR) — Not only will Taylor Swift pump up Denver’s struggling public transit ridership but the state’s entire bottom line.

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour is set to go down as one of the biggest tours in U.S. history, according to an economic analysis from free market economics nonprofit Common Sense Institute. Separate reports estimate her entire 22-show tour to gross about $300 million total, or $13.6 million per show. That’s twice as much per show as U2’s 360° Tour, another of the five highest-grossing music tours of all time.

For Colorado, the event may mean at least an extra nine figures for Colorado’s economy.

“The economic modeling shows that the Colorado economy could expect, as a direct result

of Taylor Swift’s two shows, a $140 million-dollar boost to the state’s GDP,” reads the report, “although some of this will be in the form of displaced spending; essentially, if it had not been spent at the Eras concerts, it would’ve been spent elsewhere in Denver.”

The money comes from concertgoers who spend an estimated $1,327 apiece in total related to the event. In total, Swifties are about to drop over $200 million in direct spending, including ticket costs and spending both in and outside of Empower Field at Mile High.

Allocation of direct spending Amount Total direct consumer spending at Denver’s Eras concerts $201,704,000 Portion of direct spending on ticket sales $38,000,000 Portion of direct spending in venue $11,400,000 Portion of direct spending outside of venue $121,173,184 Common Sense Institute