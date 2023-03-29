DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is as much a tech hub as California or Washington, according to a new report, and in some cases even more so.

Analysts at proxy provider Proxyrack compared tech-related statistics in each U.S. state to determine which was tech-friendliest. These included the number of tech businesses and tech jobs, pay for tech workers compared to the state average, broadband speeds and internet access rates, and the number of tech universities.

Overall, Colorado ranked number two in the U.S. for its overall tech score, just behind Massachusetts.

Tech businesses have flocked to Colorado in the last decade, leading to one of the highest concentrations tech jobs with the attendant higher-than-average pay.

Colorado has the third-highest share of tech businesses, with 277 per every 100,000 people. Only New Hampshire and Connecticut have higher rates.

Colorado has the nation’s fourth-highest tech employment rate, according to the study. There are 3,987 tech workers for every 100,000 people, on par with Virginia’s concentration. About 8.3% of Colorado’s workforce is employed in tech.

Tech workers are paid well in Colorado, with a median salary of $99,300 – roughly 15% higher than the state’s average pay.

Colorado loses points for its rural nature. It had the fifth-lowest broadband coverage among the top 20 tech states.