DENVER (KDVR) — Homeownership in the U.S. and Colorado in particular is not equitable between the sexes.

Single women have owned homes at higher rates than their single male counterparts in the U.S. for the last 40 years, but that gap has been narrowing recently, according to an analysis of U.S. Census data from home services app Porch.

In 2020, single women owned homes at a rate 6.5% higher than single men, down from more than 15% higher in the 1970s.

In Colorado, the gap is higher than the national average statewide and in most major metros.

Single Colorado women have a 55.04% homeownership rate. Single men, meanwhile, have a homeownership rate of 47.65%. This is a difference of 7.49% — the eight-highest in the nation.

The gap is higher in southern and western states. Hawaii, Utah, Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma have the largest gaps, while Minnesota, Wisconsin, Maine, North Dakota and Alaska have the lowest. Only in Minnesota do single men own homes at a higher rate than single women.

Colorado’s cities mostly have a higher gender homeownership gap than the national average.

Of the five Colorado cities included in the analysis, all but Fort Collins have female homeownership gaps higher than the national average.

The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area has a gap of 6.96%. Grand Junction has a 9.71% gap, Pueblo a 10.22% gap and Colorado Springs a 10.65% gap.