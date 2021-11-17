School outbreaks more than skilled nursing, assisted care combined last week

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID19, elementary school students use hand sanitizer before entering school for classes in Godley, Texas. As schools reopen around the country, their ability to quickly identify and contain coronavirus outbreaks before they get out of hand is about to be put to the test. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — Schools continue to top the charts of Colorado’s most COVID outbreak-prone locations.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment tracked 30 reported outbreaks of COVID in K-12 schools from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17. This accounts for about 30% of the last week’s outbreaks.

Since the school year began, school outbreaks have outnumbered those from nursing and assisted care facilities. This week kept to that trend. There was one fewer outbreak at these facilities combined than in the K-12 schools.

This makes K-12 schools the single largest outbreak location this year. There have been 910 K-12 school outbreaks, about 25% of the total. As with last week, this outnumbers skilled nursing and assisted care facilities combined.