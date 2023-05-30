KDVR (DENVER) — Retirees simply don’t mix with Denver.

Denver became one of the hotspots for younger Americans to relocate in the last 10 years. In the process, however, it shed some of its older residents. According to a new report, Denver has one of the lowest shares of longtime resident retirees in the nation.

Precious metal trading information site U.S. Money Reserve analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data on the homeownership patterns of Americans 65 years old and older. Among 55 large U.S. metros, Denver has the 14th-lowest share of 65-years-olds who have moved into their homes 30 or more years ago. Among 65+ households, only one third (32.2%) moved in more than 30 years ago.

It isn’t only very longtime retirees. Denver also has among the nation’s lowest shares of retirees that had moved into their homes 20 or 10 years ago.

The Denver metro already has among the lowest share of 65+ households anyway. Only 25.7% of Denver area households are owned by someone 65 or older.

It isn’t just retirees, either. An analysis from ConstructionCoverage.com lists the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area among the areas with the youngest home purchasers in the country. Among the people who purchased Denver area homes in 2021, about 13.9% were 55 years old or older, the sixth-lowest share of home purchasers among the nation’s large metros.