DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has a worse problem with adult mental health than most states, according to a new report.

Mental Health Colorado, a state nonprofit that advocates for increased spending on mental health issues, released its latest legislative report Thursday. The report ranks adult and youth mental health in U.S. states using a combination of the most current federal and survey data.

The data included measurements of the rates of mental illness, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, major depressive episodes, insurance coverage for mental and emotional issues, unmet needs and the supply of mental healthcare workers.

Overall, Colorado’s mental health ranks 30th in the U.S. – on the lower end of the national average for all considerations, but not at a crisis point. For adult mental health, however, Colorado has one of the worst rankings, 45th among U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

This points to both a higher prevalence of adult mental health issues and lower levels of access to care. Among others, Colorado’s rate of adults with serious thoughts of suicide is one of the nation’s 10th-highest.

Western states have the worst rankings. Colorado’s adult mental health is in between that of Idaho and Utah, with Oregon, Arizona and Wyoming among the five worst adult mental health rankings.

On the other hand, Colorado ranks relatively well for its youth mental health, 11th overall.