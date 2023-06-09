DENVER (KDVR) — The number of Colorado peace officers being stripped of or turning over their certification was at record levels in 2022.

Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran explained in a video released Friday why he fired Russell Maranto, 28, for unnecessary use of force. Body camera video has been released of a now former Loveland police officer punching a woman in the face after she spits on him while she was in custody. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident but the district attorney’s office has not yet filed criminal charges against Maranto, Doran said.

The Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, which certifies police officers in the state, maintains a database of how many officers lose their certifications each year – whether from criminal charges, false reporting or other infractions.

In 2022, there was an all-time record of 43 decertifications and relinquishments. As of June, there have been another 20 this year.

Not all POST decertifications and relinquishments are criminally based, but the database says most have been in the last year. About 28% have been related to felony charges brought against the officer. Another 35% were related to misdemeanor charges, while about 37% were related to a charge of lying on the job.

Since the 1970s, there have been 40 from the Denver Police Department, 27 from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department, 24 from Colorado State Patrol, 19 from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, 18 from the Colorado Springs Police Department and 17 from the Aurora Police Department.