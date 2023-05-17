Hundreds gathered at the Capitol on Tuesday May 3, 2022, rallying for abortion rights. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — The number of abortions performed in Colorado reached a 15-year record in 2022, specifically because of the number of Texas residents who came into the state for the procedure.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a so-called “heartbeat bill” in 2021 that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected between six and 12 weeks into a pregnancy. Colorado abortion providers began noticing an uptick in the number of Texas residents traveling north in 2022.

The trend continued throughout the year, according to provisional data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. There were 13,771 abortions performed in Colorado in 2022, the most in any year going back to 2004 and a 20% rise from 2021.

The record is mostly due to the number of Texas visitors seeking abortions, though the number of Coloradans seeking abortions has been rising as well.

There were 2,345 abortions performed in Colorado for Texas residents last year, up from 400 in 2021.

Abortions for Colorado residents have been rising since 2016 after falling for a decade. The number of abortions for Coloradans rose 36% from 2016 to 2022.

The number of abortions performed in the nine to 10-week gestational period has grown the most.

The number of abortions performed at the nine to 10-week stage jumped from 1,441 in 2021 to 2,281 in 2022, the most ever. The number of abortions performed at eight weeks or less grew to over 9,000, also the most on record.