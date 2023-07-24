Residents near The Gathering Place, located near High Street and Colfax Avenue, say a makeshift encampment is growing outside of the facility. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s new mayor is focusing on the city’s homelessness problem just as it has reached its peak, with a 32% spike in the number of homeless people since last year.

Newly sworn-in Mayor Mike Johnston declared an emergency over homelessness in Denver, and he said he has a plan to house 1,000 people by the end of the year.

Johnston made the announcement in a Tuesday morning news conference, just shy of 24 hours after his inauguration. He activated the city’s Emergency Operation Center and Joint Information Center as part of the response.

On Monday, the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative released the 2023 Point in Time count, which counts how many unhoused people were staying either in shelters or on the streets on Jan. 30. This year has a record number of both sheltered and unsheltered homeless people.

There were 9,065 homeless people in the seven-county Denver metro area in January, an increase of more than 2,000 since last year. This includes a record 6,302 in city and charity shelters and a record 2,763 on the streets.

The number of homeless people in and around Denver has been rising by a few hundred each year since 2017.

A majority of the metro’s unsheltered homeless people are in Denver. There were 1,432 unsheltered homeless in Denver in the 2023 count, or about 52% of the metro’s total unsheltered count. The next most live in Jefferson County, in which there were counted 473.