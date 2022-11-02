DENVER (KDVR) — The Powerball jackpot is the second-highest it’s ever been.

The Colorado lottery continues on a streak of being so large, billboards cannot even fully display the entire jackpot figure. At $1 billion, the jackpot is the highest it has been since 2016 when it reached $1.5 billion.

This is only the second time the Powerball jackpot has surpassed $1 billion. For the rest of the lottery’s history, the jackpot has seldom broken $800 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot, on the other hand, is at a low point of $64 million.

During the summer, the Mega Millions was at a near-record high of $1.025 billion, the second-highest jackpot. In 2018, the jackpot hit $1.6 billion.