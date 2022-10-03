DENVER (KDVR) — Officer-involved shootings are up from last year in Denver, but in Aurora, they’re at record levels.

Police in the Denver metro area have been involved in five officer-involved shootings in the past nine days, with three of those shootings being in Aurora alone.

The first weekend of October saw three separate officer-involved shootings within the first two days of the month. Before this past weekend, two other officer-involved shootings took place across the metro.

The week-long spate put Aurora over its record.

The Aurora Police Department has had seven officer-involved shootings this year, up from four in 2021. Previously, APD had five officer-involved shootings apiece in 2018 and 2019.

Other departments have not reported similar upticks. The Denver Police Department recorded seven shootings so far this year. While this is an increase from 2021, it is still below the 10 per year in 2019 and 2020.

Boulder experiences officer shootings rarely. In the last five years, there have been three, including both the King Soopers shooting and a recent shooting over the weekend.

Not only have Aurora police shootings increased, but they have become more deadly.

All seven of the suspects shot by Aurora police officers have died, according to the department’s records.

This is the first time five years. In each of the last five, all or some of the police shootings’ victims have been injured or not injured. Last year, none of the suspects involved in officer shootings died.

In Denver, three of the seven suspects involved in officer shootings were killed.