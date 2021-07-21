Colorado is sending the second-highest rate of athletes to the Olympics

A commuter walks down stairs leading to a subway station before the start of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado punches well above its weight when it comes to producing athletes for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics – but not quite to the extent Hawaii does.

The summer games – postponed last year in the throes of the global pandemic – will begin July 23.

All told, the United States is sending a team of 821 athletes to compete in the Olympic and Paralympic games. Every state except North Dakota and Wyoming is sending at least one athlete to represent the country, including Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Colorado will send 41 athletes: 11 in track and field; four in shooting; three in cycling; two apiece in rowing climbing, wrestling, swimming, wheelchair rugby, volleyball and triathlon; and one apiece in pentathlon, soccer, American canoe, archery, rugby, gymnastics, modern pentathlon, taekwondo and Paralympic judo.

In its raw athlete-producing capacity, Colorado rivals the nation’s most populated states.

Only two states are sending more than Colorado. California is sending 150 athletes, and Florida is sending 64.

New York tied Colorado with 41 athletes. Texas is sending 40, and Illinois is sending 29.

More well-populated states will naturally send more athletes, but Colorado is second-best in athletes-per-population.

For the 2021 Olympic Games, it is sending 7.1 athletes per 1 million residents.

The bigger states don’t come close, even though they send more total athletes overall.

California’s Olympians-per-million is half Colorado’s. Florida’s is less than that, while New York’s and Illinois’ are only a third. Texas has one of the lowest national rates of Olympians-per-million at 1.37.

Only one state beats Colorado’s density of athletes – Hawaii.

Hawaii is only sending 11 total athletes, but it is sending 7.56 athletes per million, with heavy representation in surfing and volleyball.