DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police rarely shoot unarmed subjects, according to data from a new city dashboard.

The Denver Police Department released a dashboard containing all the details of the city’s police shooting incidents going back to 2015. The dashboard contains statistical breakdowns of incident cause, location, races and ages of officers and shooting subjects and reasons police contacted the subject in the first place.

There have been a total of 75 subjects shot by Denver police since 2015, including 41 deaths and 23 injured.

Police shootings peaked in 2016 in Denver. There were 13 subjects shot by officers that year. That number fell by half in 2017, then steadily rose until 2020 when 11 subjects were shot.

Police shot armed subjects in the overwhelming majority of cases. Of 75 shooting subjects, only three had no weapon. Most were contacted either in the commission of another crime, an arrest warrant or traffic stop, or reports of an armed person.

Officers shot subjects mainly because the subjects were directly threatening them or others with weapons.

In 22 cases, officers shot subjects because the subjects fired a weapon either at the officers or at another. In another 21 cases, the subject was pointing a firearm at the officer or another. In seven cases, the subject shot the officer or another. In other cases, officers or others were threatened or stabbed with sharp instruments or struck with a vehicle.

Only in 14 cases were no weapons specified. These include 11 cases in which the subject was endangering someone and three in which the officers perceived a threat.