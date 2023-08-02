DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s would-be retirees are finding themselves back in the workforce more and more.

According to several studies, the Centennial State is not a good one for retirement-age residents. Retirees are leaving for less expensive states faster than other states. Among the people who purchased Denver-area homes in 2021, about 13.9% were 55 years old or older, the sixth-lowest share of home purchasers among the nation’s large metros.

Among the ones staying, more retirement-age people are having to work past 65, a new study by SmartAdvisor Match finds. Among 33 cities studied, Denver ranked seventh in the nation for the share of residents 65 and older in the labor force as of 2021 — 22.9%, which is up 2.4% from 2019.

Denver’s trend reflects a national one.

“While age 65 was considered full retirement age for half a century, employment is becoming more and more common for people in their mid-60s and older,” the report reads. “Roughly one in five Americans 65 and older remained in the labor force. By 2031, the Bureau of Labor Statistics expects almost a third of all people between ages 65 and 74 will still be working or looking for work. In 2001, that number was less than 20%.”