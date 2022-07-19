DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s violent crime rates have been rising in the last 10 years and especially the last two. Most come from just a fraction of the city’s 78 neighborhoods.
Denver Police Department records show nearly 2,800 aggravated assaults, robberies and homicides so far this year. The high-income neighborhoods located east of Broadway and south of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard have much lighter violent crime numbers than Denver’s urban core and southwestern neighborhoods.
Half of the city’s violent crimes are represented in these neighborhoods:
- Capitol Hill
- Central Business District
- Civic Center
- East Colfax
- Five Points
- Gateway/Green Valley Ranch
- Hampden
- Lincoln Park
- Montbello
- Northeast Park Hill
- Central Park (Stapleton)
- Union Station
- Villa Park
- West Colfax
- Westwood
With 210 violent crimes, Five Points continues its multi-year streak as Denver’s most violent neighborhood. Urban nightlife center and public transit hub Union Station ranks fourth.
The Montbello, Green Valley Ranch and Central Park (Stapleton) neighborhoods that straddle Interstate 70 rank second, third and sixth for violent crime, respectively.
East Colfax ranks seventh after its northern neighbor, Central Park. Most of Denver’s other high-violence neighborhoods are seated in the city’s southwestern edge.