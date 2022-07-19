DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s violent crime rates have been rising in the last 10 years and especially the last two. Most come from just a fraction of the city’s 78 neighborhoods.

Denver Police Department records show nearly 2,800 aggravated assaults, robberies and homicides so far this year. The high-income neighborhoods located east of Broadway and south of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard have much lighter violent crime numbers than Denver’s urban core and southwestern neighborhoods.

Half of the city’s violent crimes are represented in these neighborhoods:

Capitol Hill

Central Business District

Civic Center

East Colfax

Five Points

Gateway/Green Valley Ranch

Hampden

Lincoln Park

Montbello

Northeast Park Hill

Central Park (Stapleton)

Union Station

Villa Park

West Colfax

Westwood

With 210 violent crimes, Five Points continues its multi-year streak as Denver’s most violent neighborhood. Urban nightlife center and public transit hub Union Station ranks fourth.

The Montbello, Green Valley Ranch and Central Park (Stapleton) neighborhoods that straddle Interstate 70 rank second, third and sixth for violent crime, respectively.

East Colfax ranks seventh after its northern neighbor, Central Park. Most of Denver’s other high-violence neighborhoods are seated in the city’s southwestern edge.