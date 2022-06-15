DENVER (KDVR) — True to both inflation and Denver’s cost of living, the average price for Stanley Cup Final tickets is the most expensive of the last half-decade.

The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning will battle it out for the Stanley Cup. The Stanley Cup Final starts this week. Game 1 will take place on Wednesday, June 15 at Ball Arena in Denver.

According to TicketSmarter, Final tickets cost an average of $1,531 for games at Tampa’s Amalie Arena and $2,325 for Denver’s Ball Arena.

Previous games’ ticket prices have ranged on average from $653.63 at PPG Paints Arena in 2017 to $1,904.06 at Capitol One Arena the following year.