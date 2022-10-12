Guns stolen from gun shop in Frederick on Feb. 4, 2019. (Photo: Frederick Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — The most common guns stolen are the most common guns period.

Nearly 1,000 firearms were stolen from Denver homes and vehicles in the 18 months between Jan. 2021 and July 2022, according to Denver Police Department records. They included handguns, rifles and shotguns of dozens of makes and models.

Previous KDVR Data Desk analysis found 587 were semiautomatic pistols — about 63%. Another 60 stolen handguns were revolvers. DPD records do detail 14 automatic pistols stolen, but this may be a reporting error considering the listed makes and models are largely semiautomatic.

Just under 13% of stolen guns, 118 in total, were rifles. This includes 44 semiautomatics, 30 bolt action, seven lever action and four listed as automatic. There were 72 shotguns stolen.

Unsurprisingly, the bulk of the stolen guns are made by the most popular firearms manufacturers.

Around half the stolen guns were made by Glock, Smith & Wesson, Ruger, Sig Sauer, Taurus and Springfield Arms, among other popular manufacturers.

Glocks are the most commonly stolen with 166. There were 129 Smith & Wesson firearms, 79 Ruger firearms, 55 Sig Sauer firearms, 55 Taurus firearms and 45 Springfield Arms firearms stolen in the same period of time.

A sizable chunk were either unknown or unlisted makes and models.