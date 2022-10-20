Aerial of CU (University of Colorado) campus in Boulder, CO. Getty Images

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Sex assaults have occurred on the University of Colorado Boulder campus roughly three times a month.

These only include sex assaults in which police were involved. Survey results would suggest most are not reported to the police.

CU Boulder surveyed students about their experiences of sexual assault in 2021. That year, 625 undergraduate females said they were victims of a sexual assault. This is about 15% of undergraduate females surveyed.

So far this year, there have been 27 campus police incidents responding to sexual assault situations, according to a new CU Boulder police dashboard. Three of these happened in the last week.

The incidents were spread across 17 locations.

The majority have taken place in campus residence halls. Throughout the year, there have been multiple incidents at 3300 Baseline Road, 2400 Kittredge Loop Drive, 1050 Regent Drive, 2005 Baker Drive and 1720 University Ave.

The vast majority of police incidents on campus are not sexual assaults. Alcohol violations are the most common police incident, followed by theft, property, criminal mischief and drug violations. Over half of police incidents are of these types.

Sexual assaults are a small fraction of on-campus service calls.

Over half of the University of Colorado Police Department service calls are for patrols, traffic stops, follow-ups and medical calls.

In the last 28, five of CUPD’s service calls were for sexual assaults.