DENVER (KDVR) — The upward pressure on Colorado’s ever-blazing housing market is spilling into the rental world.

The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area is home to more than half of Colorado’s population. It has the nation’s 11th highest rent among large metros, according to Stessa, a tool that helps landlords track rental properties.

Stessa’s analysis, which covers almost 400 U.S. metros ranging from large to small, estimates the median rent in the Denver metro at $1,822 across studio up to four-bedroom apartments.

Only coastal metros have higher estimated median rents, including the metros of Sacramento, Riverside, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, San Diego, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco and San Jose.

Among all 385 U.S. metros of all sizes, Denver ranks 24th-highest in rent. As with the smaller list of large metros, only other Colorado cities or coastal cities have higher rents.

Indeed, there are few areas to escape Colorado rents. All of its major cities except Grand Junction and Pueblo have median rents in the 80th percentile of U.S. cities.

Colorado itself has the eighth-highest median rent among U.S. states, according to the report. Only New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, New York, Massachusetts, California and Hawaii have higher.