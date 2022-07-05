DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans seemed to respond to requests to tone the fireworks down this Fourth of July holiday.

Scientists called for Americans to hold off on fireworks this year to keep a dry Western U.S. from lighting up. Some districts did see a downtick in calls for fireworks.

Some county agencies report a drop in the number of calls for fireworks made on July 4. The Arapahoe County Sherriff’s Office reported it received 166 calls about fireworks Monday night, down from the two previous years.

Denver reported 519 calls – up from last year but lower than three of the last four years.

Adams County had 139 calls for service, and Douglas County had 275.