DENVER (KDVR) — More and more kids landed in emergency rooms across the nation due to marijuana since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, and numbers haven’t dropped meaningfully now that the pandemic is over. The problem, however, is isolated almost entirely in younger children.

One of the disruptions that occurred during the COVID pandemic was a record high in marijuana sales in Colorado. Sales spiked to more than $226 million in July 2020 alone, a trend observed in all states where recreational marijuana sales were legal.

Along with the uptick in sales came an uptick in overdoses, according to the most recent morbidity and mortality report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of emergency room visitations related to marijuana is relatively small nationally, but it tripled amongst the youngest age group during the pandemic.

Among children 10 years old and younger, there were around 20 marijuana-related visits to emergency departments per quarter in 2019, about 84 total in the year. By the second quarter of 2021, that had risen to 67 and has hovered there since. There were 66 in the last quarter of 2022.

To come up with the numbers, the CDC pulled data from several reporting systems and extrapolated each one them averaged them out.

Among the older age group of 11 to 14-year-olds, marijuana-related ER visits rose but not as quickly, peaking at 209 in the second quarter of 2022.

For teenagers and those in their early 20s, though, marijuana-related ER visits have stayed flat.