DENVER (KDVR) — Denver may have a reputation for being car-centric, but a new study says it has a lower share of city land devoted to parking than most U.S. cities.

Parking Reform Network published maps of the parking lot coverage in the cores of 86 U.S. cities, part of an overall effort to inform people about the impact of parking on climate change, housing and traffic.

The mission tracks with local concerns. Denver leaders have battled with parking requirements in recent years, torn between allowing vehicles and freeing up space for more buildings in order to lower housing costs.

Thankfully, Denver actually has one of the nation’s lowest shares of city-center land devoted to parking spaces. According to the network’s map, about 11% of land in Denver’s city center is designated for parking. This area includes Denver’s downtown and uptown neighborhoods north of Colfax Avenue and south of Interstate 25.

Parking lots in Denver’s city center. (Map by Parking Reform Network)

The network ranks a city’s “parking score” from 1 to 100. The higher the number, the more the city is congested by parking lots and structures. Cities with robust public transit systems score the lowest, while cities associated with cars and sprawl have higher scores.

New York City has the lowest score and therefore the best ranking for parking usage, followed by San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Boston. Denver ranks 11th, just between Seattle and Milwaukee.

On the other side of the spectrum are: Riverside, California; Arlington, Texas; and Detroit.