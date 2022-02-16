‘Lull in pandemic’ materializing in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — At this rate, Colorado will be charting some of its lowest-ever COVID numbers by March – right in line with a state report.

The Colorado School of Public Health released a new modeling report on Jan. 27 that broadly predicted an end to the current phase of the COVID pandemic by March and likely leading into summer.

“In summary, for the short-term extending to the end of March, we anticipate a continued decline of the

Omicron wave,” reads the report. “Absent another variant that is highly transmissible and not well covered by the current profile of immunity, the lull in the pandemic could reach into the summer.”

The report’s predictions have been materializing since its release.

Colorado’s COVID metrics have been plunging since mid-January. In nearly every critical measurement, the state is not only at pre-omicron levels but pre-delta levels. The average daily number of new cases has shrank to 1,706 – roughly equal with the average daily case count from late August.

Hospitals continue to empty out, as well. In mid-January, there were record numbers of people entering Colorado hospitals with positive COVID status. Now only 68 people per day are being admitted, the same level as early August.

The low intake is bringing the total number of patients down as well. With 766 COVID positive hospital patients statewide, Colorado’s hospital COVID rolls are the lowest they’ve been since late August.

Death data lags behind cases and hospitalizations, but signs and history say it’s dropping, too. With an average 4.14 deaths among COVID cases per day, the state’s death rate is matching what it was in early August.