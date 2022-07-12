DENVER (KDVR) — Early data suggests Colorado is losing lower- and middle-income people at faster rates than they’re moving in.

Moving data from HireAHelper in the spring said more people were moving out of the state than during 2021. Additional data from other moving companies confirms that Colorado’s growth has stalled.

United Van Lines records show net migration of zero in 2021, the first time in a decade Colorado has not seen a net gain in migration. Local data shows the state’s largest city has been losing residents in 2022, as well.

According to Redfin migration data, Denver lost 5,155 people in the first quarter of this year. It had been gaining people until late 2017, when the trend reversed. It intensified during the COVID pandemic, with Denver losing nearly 10,000 people in the second quarter of 2021 alone.

Many movers out of Denver simply relocate to other Colorado cities. Most Colorado moves happened in-state, according to 2020 U.S. Census data. Redfin’s data, however, shows more people leaving Denver for other states than staying in Colorado.

United Van Lines records agree with an earlier Data Desk analysis of census data. Colorado is shedding people with lower incomes.

In 2021, nearly 48% of the people who moved into Colorado made more than $150,000 in income, as opposed to only 42% of those moving out.

On the other hand, lower earners are more likely to be moving out. Of outbound movers, 8% made less than $50,000, as opposed to 5% of inbound movers. And 12% of outbound movers made between $50,000-$74,999, compared to 8% of inbound movers.