LoDo tops list of hottest neighborhoods for apartment builds

DENVER (KDVR) — If record-high home prices deter would-be metro homebuyers, there are plenty of apartment options that continue to sprout up in the trendiest neighborhoods.

Similar to the single-family market, the rate of apartment units coming online in Denver hasn’t kept up with demand enough for prices to stay stable. Like home prices, rents in the Denver metro area continue to rise.

According to an analysis by RentCafe, the bulk of Denver’s apartments have sprouted up just in a handful of neighborhoods.

Three neighborhoods have added over 2,000 apartment units just in the last five years.

LoDo is Denver’s hottest apartment build location, with 2,339 units added in the last five years.

RiNo ranks second with 2,276, then Five Points with 2,230.

Denver’s most desirable neighborhoods account for the majority of apartment units.

LoDo, RiNo, Five Points, Gateway and downtown Denver together contain more than half of the apartments built in Denver’s top 20 neighborhoods since 2016.