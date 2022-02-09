Key Colorado COVID metrics at pre-omicron levels

Will the next variant of COVID-19 be milder? More severe? More transmissible? An expert with the World Health Organization discussed the matter in a live Q&A this week. (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — It would be reckless to call the omicron wave “over,” but Colorado’s key COVID metrics have all dipped back down levels unseen since before the variant was identified.

Public health officials first identified the variant in South Africa last November. The first case was identified in Colorado in early December, and by early January the number of COVID cases in the state was nearly triple that of the pandemic’s previous highest case count.

In the meantime, the nation’s rates skyrocketed in tandem with Colorado’s. The national death count tipped past 900,000, surpassing the combined military casualty totals of several major U.S. wars.

Cases fell as sharply as they rose, however. By Feb. 8, most have fallen down to the levels seen during the fall of 2021.

COVID metrics such as hospitalizations and deaths track after cases, and cases have fallen. They reached a pandemic peak on Jan. 10, with an average of 13,834 cases per day. As of Feb. 7, the average daily cases dropped to 2,918. Cases haven’t been that low since mid-November.

The number of COVID-positive patients entering hospitals has dropped along with cases. There had been an average 345 patients a day entering Colorado hospitals on Jan. 14. There are on average 104 patients entering hospitals per day now, which hasn’t been the case since Oct. 3.

The overall number of hospitalized patients fell more than 50% from 1,744 to 1,012, which was the hospitalization level in early October.

Only deaths among COVID cases have yet to come back down. Since these statistics lag behind cases and hospitalizations, it’s still too early to see the most recent pattern.