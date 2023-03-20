DENVER (KDVR) — A six-figure salary isn’t what it used to be.

What was formerly a signal of financial success is now simply a higher-than-average paycheck after a solid year of record inflation and rising housing costs.

According to financial adviser SmartAsset, over half (51%) of people who make over $100,000 said they’re living paycheck to paycheck. Survey results came from PYMNTS and Lending Club.

SmartAsset compared how much money $100,000 will yield in take-home pay in the 76 largest U.S. cities once taxes are taken. Then, researchers compared that to the national average cost of living.

Both Denver and Aurora are among the cities where $100,000 goes the least distance.

When controlling for the cost of living, $100,000 in either Denver or Aurora equates to $63,190. The cities are tied for the 21st lowest in terms of the purchasing power of a six-figure salary. It ranks just above Miami.

The 10 cities in which six figures goes the shortest distance are:

New York – $100,000 equals $35,791 in take-home pay

Honolulu – $100,000 equals $36,026 in take-home pay

San Francisco – $100,000 equals $36,445 in take-home pay

Washington, D.C. – $100,000 equals $44,307 in take-home pay

Los Angeles – $100,000 equals $44,623 in take-home pay

Long Beach, California – $100,000 equals $44,623 in take-home pay

San Diego – $100,000 equals $46,167 in take-home pay

Oakland, California -$100,000 equals $46,198 in take-home pay

Boston – $100,000 equals $46,588 in take-home pay

Seattle – $100,000 equals $49,959 in take-home pay

On the other side of the coin, certain cities have a lower-than-average cost of living. In these cities, a six-figure salary goes two or three times farther than an equivalent salary in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. or San Francisco.

The cities where six figures goes the farthest are:

Memphis, Tennesse – $100,000 equals $86,444 in take-home pay

El Paso, Texas – $100,000 equals $84,966 in take-home pay

Oklahoma City – $100,000 equals $84,498 in take-home pay

Corpus Christi, Texas – $100,000 equals $83,443 in take-home pay

Lubbock, Texas – $100,000 equals $83,350 in take-home pay

Houston – $100,000 equals $81,171 in take-home pay

San Antonio, Texas – $100,000 equals $80,124 in take-home pay

Fort Worth, Texas – $100,000 equals $80,124 in take-home pay

Arlington, Texas – $100,000 equals $80,124 in take-home pay

St. Louis – $100,000 equals $79,921 in take-home pay

A $100,000 salary goes farthest in Memphis where its adjusted take-home pay is $86,444.