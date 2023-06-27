DENVER (KDVR) — Officials with the health department say the risk is low for the general public, but it has detected a human case of plague in Colorado.

“The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is working closely with the Montezuma County Public Health Department to investigate and monitor plague (Yersinia pestis) activity,” the release reads. “At this time, public health officials have identified one human case of plague in Montezuma County in an adult. The exposure likely occurred on private property, and the investigation is ongoing. CDPHE and Montezuma County Public Health Department will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

Plague is a bacterial disease carried by fleas, found most often in Colorado in ground squirrels, chipmunks and prairie dogs. Humans can spread the disease to each other through respiratory droplets, but most human plague cases come directly from fleas. There are several antibiotics that treat the disease if contracted by humans.

Fortunately, human cases of plague are rare in Colorado and fatal cases are even rarer. Between 2005 and 2021, there have been 70 cases of plague in humans. Of them, 11 were fatal.

The number of plague cases in animals has fallen from highs in the mid-2000s and mid-2010s.

There have been a total 431 plague cases detected in Colorado animals from 2005 to 2021 – a fourth of which were detected in fleas. Another quarter occurred in domestic animals, 42% in rodents and 8% in wildlife.

There were 90 or more plague cases each year from 2005 to 2007. That dropped dramatically to 13 in 2008. Since then, there haven’t been more than 25 annual cases in a given year. In 2021, there were fewer than half the cases as in 2015.