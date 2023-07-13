SkyFOX over Aurora in area where police pursuit of stolen car, ended in crash with bystanders.

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday’s officer-involved crash in Aurora is far from the only such event.

A woman was shot after she discovered her 2020 Silver Kia Optima had been stolen and used an air tag to track it down Sunday night, according to the Aurora Police Department. Police said she found her car near 6th Avenue and Del Mar Circle West. When she approached the vehicle, she was shot in the hand.

Police spotted the vehicle, and the chase began. FOX31 learned that officers attempted to use PIT maneuvers to stop the vehicle without success. During the pursuit, an APD Chevrolet Tahoe cruiser with its lights and sirens activated collided with a vehicle at 6th Avenue and Peoria Street late Sunday night.

The Aurora Police Department has had about one such incident every month this year, according to a spokesman.

In each of the last five years including 2023, there have been between four and six officer-involved crashes which occurred while the officer was running code – that is, responding to a call with lights and sirens.

As of April 15 this year, there have been four crashes, not counting this week’s. Two more would potentially create a five-year record.

Sometimes the officer is deemed to be at fault in the crash. These crashes are called “preventable.” One crash was deemed preventable in each of the years between 2019 and 2021.

Last year saw a big uptick in preventable crashes, with three over the course of 2022.