DENVER (KDVR) — A family of four will spend an average amount to attend a Colorado Rockies game compared to other cities with MLB teams, thanks in part to Coors Field having the nation’s cheapest beer.

A Rockies game will cost $140 for a family of four, according to an analysis of MLB attendance prices by sports betting site Bookies.com. This included four of the cheapest available tickets, parking, two pints of beer, two 20-ounce sodas, and four ballpark hotdogs.

That means Colorado baseball fans pay almost dead-on average. Among the cities with teams, a family game costs an average of $146.

Games are most expensive in Boston where a Red Sox game will cost $235. A Los Angeles Dodgers game costs a little less at $230 and a Seattle Mariners game at $227.

A Colorado Rockies game’s biggest expense is the tickets themselves. At their cheapest, four tickets will cost $81.60. Four hotdogs will cost the next most at $23 for a set. Parking will cost $17.

In true Colorado fashion, beer will cost less than a soft drink. Two 20-ounce sodas will cost $10, while two pints of beer cost a total of $8 – the single lowest price tag for a Rockies game and the cheapest in the nation. Two pints of beer costs exactly twice as much nationally, on average.