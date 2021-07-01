How much more will a barbecue cost this Independence Day?

DENVER (KDVR) — The price of an Independence Day barbecue could be at its point highest ever this year.

July 4 arrives this weekend, and the nation’s topsy-turvy consumer prices will certainly cut into the festivities.

The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted global supply chains and halted production in industries across the board. Now as Americans come out of COVID mode and hit the streets to spend and play, pent-up demand and broad COVID supply shortages merged with the Suez Canal blockage and worker strikes to cut Colorado’s fireworks stocks by as much as 50% for at least one retailer, alongside national shortages.

The family barbecue will have its own issues.

Everything a red-blooded American might put on the grill will be as expensive as it’s ever been.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index tracks the dollar’s spending power against household commodities.

The graph above measures how much it costs to buy a single amount of any of the things common to the American barbecue – hotdogs, ground beef, white bread, potatoes, bacon, pork chops, beer and non-alcoholic beverages.

In the last 20 years, the price for these products in total is up about 77%.

Uncooked ground beef has risen in price the most. Since 2000, beef costs 135% more than in 2020.

Consumer prices have been rising nationwide throughout the years, stoking fears of longer-term inflation on everything from food to used cars and trucks.