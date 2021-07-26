How much is Colorado adding to the national COVID bump?

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

DENVER (KDVR) — Like most states with average-to-high vaccination rates, Colorado is not among the U.S. states feeding the country’s summer COVID-19 case upswing.

Nationally, COVID rates have swung upward since bottoming out at the summer solstice.

On June 21, the 7-day average for new cases was 11,609 per day – its lowest point since the pandemic began. Only a month later on July 23, that daily average had quadrupled to 47,683 per day, which is roughly what the national new daily case average was in the first week of May.

Altogether, the nation’s states added 856,897 COVID cases between June 21 and July 25.

The responsibility for the new uptick in cases is not shared across all states, however. A small fraction of states claim most of those new cases.

Half of the U.S. COVID cases added in the last month come from only five states: Florida, Texas, California, Missouri and Louisiana.

Florida alone accounts for 20% of the summer’s COVID cases with 163,737 – twice as many as Texas, the state with the next-highest total.

Texas added 89,286, or 10% of the total summer COVID cases since June 21. California added roughly the same amount with 83,899.

Missouri and Louisiana added 52,585 and 35,197, respectively.

Colorado added 1.77% of the nation’s summer COVID gains, almost directly in line with its proportion of the nation’s population.

The state has one of the more middling vaccination rates in the country, and as a result has some middling COVID case rates. Colorado ranks 20th in the country for the percentage of total population that has been vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine.

Generally, a map of vaccine rates and a map of current COVID rates have a perfect inverse relationship. Heavily vaccinated states have low COVID rates, and vice versa.

As a state, Colorado’s COVID rate of 57.4 cases per day per 100,000 residents is one of the lower rates, though not the lowest.

Meanwhile, Gulf Coast states and Southern states such as Missouri, Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama join Florida and Texas in having some of the nation’s higher COVID rates and lower vaccination rates.

Except for New Mexico, each of the states bordering Colorado have higher COVID rates and lower vaccination rates.