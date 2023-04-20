DENVER (KDVR) — Anybody who’s ever stayed in an Airbnb or Vrbo for a weekend knows how cleaning and service fees can stack up — but almost half seems overboard.

Business and finance magazine Forbes analyzed Airbnb data from 32,000 rental properties in 100 cities to find out which had the highest fees and taxes on short-term rentals. Cleaning and services fees and taxes can add anywhere between 23% and 48% to the listing price of a rental.

On average, fees and taxes will tack an extra 36% onto short-term rentals.

Market Nightly rate Rating Cleaning fee Service fee Taxes Total fees Added cost per night Breckenridge $297 4.7 16% 16% 11% 43% $127.71 Vail $342 4.5 13% 16% 11% 40% $136.80 Denver $273 4.3 11% 15% 9% 35% $95.50 Telluride $825 4 8% 14% 11% 34% $280.50 Aspen $652 4.4 7% 15% 15% 32% $208.64

In Aspen, Breckenridge, Denver, Telluride and Vail, fees and taxes will add anywhere between 32% and 43% to the listed rental price.

On a nightly basis, this stacks up quickly, considering the relatively high rental listing prices in some Colorado resort towns. While fees only add an extra $95.50 a night for a Denver rental, a night in a Telluride Airbnb would cost an average of $280.50 more from fees and taxes.