DENVER (KDVR) — It would take the average Colorado renter well over a decade to be able to afford the first years’ worth of homeownership costs, according to a new report.

Point2Homes analyzed the costs of homeownership and income levels in the 100 largest U.S. cities to see how possible homeownership is across the country. Depending on the city, homeowners can expect to pay anywhere between $25,000 and $390,000 in their first year.

Denver ranks 22nd among the nation’s 100 largest cities for the amount of money a homeowner needs to drop in the first year.

In the Mile High City, a new homebuyer needs to spend $169,253 in the first year alone. This includes a 20% down payment, closing costs, annual mortgage, annual homeowners’ insurance and annual property taxes.

Even with one of the highest renter incomes in the country, Denverites will take over a decade to save that much. With a median renter income of $65,673, it would take 12.9 years to save up for that first homeowner year.

On the other hand, Denver’s costs are still half of those of the nation’s most expensive cities.

In San Francisco, the first year of homeownership will cost $390,000 – including a $282,000 down payment. A Los Angeles home costs $271,000 in the first year and a New York City home $234,000.

Bargain hunters are better advised to seek out the Midwest. A home in Detroit costs only $25,000 in the first year. A Toledo, Ohio home costs $38,000 and a home in Cleveland $39,000.